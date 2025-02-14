Kate Middleton and Prince William Look Very Much in Love As They Share Cute Valentine's Day Update; Seen Yet?

Kate Middleton and Prince William showed a rare public display of affection in an adorable Valentine’s Day post. On Friday, February 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of them on their official social media account. The snap showed William sweetly planting a kiss on Middleton’s cheek as she blushed.

The royal couple was seen holding hands in the picture which appeared to be taken in the middle of the woods as the pair was sitting on a picnic blanket. The post was simply captioned with a red heart, a symbol of love.

The unseen picture is presumably from the time Will Warr shot a sweet 3-minute clip in August featuring the royal couple and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 when they resided in their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The duo’s recent public appearances are a contrast to the ones in the past. William and Middleton, who are next in line to be the King and Queen of England, always maintained a stoic composure in public and were far from being publicly affectionate.

However, a royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who’s also the founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, told People magazine that there is “no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.” She explained that the couple’s restraint is likely because they are representatives of the British Monarchy.

However, with everything they went through in the past couple of years including Middleton’s abdominal surgery, cancer diagnosis, and treatment, their bond has become stronger than ever.

A source told the outlet last month that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “more open” and talk about their relationship. "For the princess, family — her husband and­ children — are more important than anything else," the source added at the time.