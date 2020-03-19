Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids Prince George & Princess Charlotte to be home schooled amid COVID 19

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be home schooled. Read on to know more.

Amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will continue their lessons at home. Earlier this month, Thomas's Battersea, the school where the royal kiddos are currently studying, confirmed to Good Morning America that a few of their students were self-isolated for suspected Coronavirus. According to the latest report by People, a statement from their school stated that George and Charlotte will now move to remote learning and continue their school using online sources.

Since the semester was anyway scheduled to end on March 26, the outlet reported that the children will only miss four days of school. Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week, that Queen Elizabeth will leave Buckingham Palace and move to Windsor Castle amid COVID-19 crisis. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen has cancelled all her public events for the next two months and has decided to leave London. The statement asserted that the changes in the Queen’s schedule were made "as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances."

Reportedly, amid the COVID-19 health crisis, the UK Government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70 to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are taking needful precautions to protect themselves and their 10-month-old son Archie from the deadly disease. Reportedly, that contact between them and their staff has been reduced to a bare minimum and they are self-isolating in their Canadian bolthole.

