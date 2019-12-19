A sources recently revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William share an ‘old fashioned' relationship and it is working for them. Read on to know more

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a true partnership when it comes to perfectly balancing each other’s lives. Reportedly, the couple shares an old fashioned relationship and Kate’s poise and calm always evens out William's intense side amidst all the time-consuming and tiring Royal duties the two are responsible for. While he may be the future monarch, his family life is all about teamwork. Together the two take care of each other and their children.

The two look after each other but in different ways. And although some people might consider their relationship old fashioned, it seems to be working well for them, a source informed People. Referring to their recent tour of Pakistan, the insider asserted that together two are a great double act. While at the end of the day it is William who gives big speeches, Kate too participates by interacting with presidents and their wives. According to People, Britain’s Foreign Office, which decides where the royals should travel to on behalf of the country, consider the couple a great asset as a team.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently taking the internet by storm with their much-awaited 2019 Christmas card. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to release their Christmas card sometime this week, the family holiday photo, which is usually shared on social media by the Kensington Royal accounts was leaked on Wednesday before the official release. The picture features the family happily posing and smiling for the camera, dressed in colour coordinated blue outfits.

