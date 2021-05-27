Kate Middleton and Prince William visit their alma mater, interact with students & enjoy a romantic dinner

Kate and William were studying at the University of St Andrews back in 2001 when they first met and fell in love. Read on to know more.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are having an eventful week-long tour in Scotland as they are meeting and visiting various institutions. One of the most significant visits was to their alma mater University of St Andrews where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reminisced their college days. Kate and William were studying at the university back in 2001 when they first met and fell in love.

While both had taken art history as one of their courses, William switched to geography later. However, their friendship continued to blossom and the duo only became stronger as a couple over the years. During their visit, Kate and William interacted with geography and art history students and discussed their experiences of the pandemic. They also helped students in painting hearts on the lawn as well as planted a tree together.

The night before their visit, William and Kate were spotted leaving Forgan's restaurant in the town after enjoying a romantic meal.

The caption on their official social media post read, "20 years on — it was great to return to St Andrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people."

The Duke and Duchess also joined Fife Young Carers for a land yachting session on the beach which looked all things fun. According to Hello, a young carer is defined as a child or young person whose life has been affected by looking after a family member with a physical disability, illness addiction or mental health issues.

