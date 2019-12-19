Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2019 Christmas card is out and Prince Louis is all grown up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to share their Christmas card sometime this week. But the family holiday photo seems to have been leaked on social media much before its release.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's official 2019 Christmas card is out and royal fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable their three children are looking. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to release their Christmas card sometime this week. However, the family holiday photo, which is usually shared to social media by the Kensington Royal accounts was leaked on Wednesday before the official release. Turns out, fans got an early glimpse of the card as a member of the British Royal Air Force shared a photo of the holiday card to Twitter, as per People.

The post was swiftly deleted, but eagle-eyed fans had already done their job of taking screenshots and re-posting it. The Christmas card photo is an adorable one and we couldn't help but notice how grown up Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Posing on a vintage motorcycle sidecar, the candid family photo shows George and Charlotte perched on to the sidecar. Whereas, Louis cutely sits with Prince William on the motorcycle with Kate Middleton standing by their side and holding on to one of the handlebars. The family are all smiles in the photo as they colour coordinated in blue just like their last official Christmas photo.

Check out Kate and William's Christmas card photo below:

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The 2019 Cambridge Family Christmas Card! : Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE RAFR pic.twitter.com/2lbg2hMUsl — Kate and Meg and The British Royal Family (@KateCandMeg) December 18, 2019

The Christmas festivities are in full swing for the royal family as they attended the annual Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

