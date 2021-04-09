Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake baker recalls THIS awkward conversation with the Queen

Queen Elizabeth had a rather strange comment to make about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake, says baker Fiona Cairns.

The wedding of Prince William and Katherine Middleton took place on April 29, 2011, and it was no less than a fairytale. The royal wedding lasting hours was watched by millions worldwide and in ITV's new documentary, The Day Will and Kate Got Married, we get a glimpse of all that went down behind the scenes of this royal affair. One of the biggest highlights of William and Kate's wedding was also a multi-tiered wedding cake. The wedding's cake baker Fiona Cairns in the recent documentary recalled a rather awkward conversation she had with the Queen.

It seems the eight-tiered, three feet-tall fruit cake had some problems making an entry to its reception venue, which happened to be Buckingham Palace. Cairns in the documentary recalled the incident of the cake making a difficult entry into the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace after the removal of a door.

During the Queen's visit to meet the team, Cairns recalled Queen Elizabeth making a strange comment relating to the cake's difficult entry at her royal residence. Cairns said, "I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house", via People. As per the cake baker, the door was safely put back on once the cake trolley had made it through.

As for the documentary, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this month, on 29 April, the special documentary has been released to take a trip down memory lane of the big event.

