Kate Middleton arrives in Denmark to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year; See pics

Kate Middleton has arrived in Denmark for her first solo international tour since 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for a two-day visit to promote her Early Years Foundation and to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

As per PEOPLE, Emma Hopkins, the British ambassador to Denmark, met her upon her arrival. This is Kate's second visit to Denmark; the first was in 2011, soon after her royal wedding to Prince William. However, Kate's first visit was at the University of Copenhagen, where she met with world-renowned experts from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which strives to improve the mental health of newborns and their parents.

Check out her pictures here:

During her visit, Queen Margrethe II, who, like Queen Elizabeth, is marking a Jubilee this year, will welcome the royal at Christian IX's Palace. (Queen Margrethe is commemorating her 50th year on the reign, while Queen Elizabeth is enjoying her 70th.) However, after having mild symptoms, the Danish monarch, 81, recently recovered from COVID-19. According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth, 95, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus and is now having "mild, cold-like symptoms."

Meanwhile, Kate will also accompany Princess Mary, who just celebrated her 50th birthday, to witness the work of the Mary Foundation, which the Crown Princess established in 2007 to safeguard vulnerable women and children from domestic abuse. The visit serves as a reminder of the two royal families' long-standing friendship. The Duchess of Cambridge's most recent significant foreign visit was with her husband, Prince William, in Pakistan in 2019. Her most recent solo trip was to Luxembourg in 2017. William has just returned from a solo foreign trip to Dubai.

