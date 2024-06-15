Kate Middleton Attends Trooping The Color Ceremony, Marking Her First Public Appearance In 6 Months Since Cancer Announcement

Kate Middleton attended the Trooping of the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace alongside other royal family members on June 15. The Princess of Wales made her first appearance in the last six months since the cancer announcement. Middleton arrived riding in a horse carriage, donning a white dress and a huge hat to go with the outfit.

The princess was accompanied by her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, in the carriage as they progressed towards the balcony of the palace at the initiation of the parade.

Kate Middleton’s attendance at the Trooping of the Color ceremony

Leading the procession for the Trooping ceremony were Prince Charles and Queen Camila in a horse-drawn carriage, followed by the Princess of Wales's carriage. As the Princess arrived at the venue, she was welcomed with a cheerful ovation by the royal fans, who had crowded the mall route to get a glimpse of the royal family members.

While the other royal personnel arrived in the carriage, Prince William rode on horseback. The Duchess of Cambridge headed for the balcony immediately after descending from her conveyance and waved at the fans who had gathered outside the palace from the opening for five minutes before having a seat with her children.

The excited royal fans held out cardboard cutouts and good wishes for the Princess as she made an appearance for the first time since undergoing cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton’s emotional note before attending the Trooping parade

A day before marking her attendance at the Trooping the Color ceremony, Kensington Palace put out a picture of the princess enjoying nature with an emotional message from Middleton herself. According to the caption beneath the image, the Duchess will attend the Trooping ceremony, which also mentions how moved she is by the well wishes she has received in recent months.

The princess shared that though she will spend her weekend with her family and take up a few public engagements in the summer, she is not “out of the woods yet.”

The note from Princess Kate added, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

