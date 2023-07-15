Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon women's final match; Looks elegant in a green ensemble

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is used to being in the headlines, and often it's for her chic outfits during her public appearances. This time is no different either, with her latest outing at the Wimbledon stadium many were left dazzled by the Princess of Wale's ensemble.

Kate Middleton dazzles with her Wimbledon outfit

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present to the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli, and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award-winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On the penultimate day of the competition, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the women's singles final. Middleton opted for an ensemble in a vibrant tennis ball green shade, skillfully crafted by Self Portrait. She was present to witness the match between Czech player Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton 'ready to fight fire' if Meghan Markle levels more allegations? Royal family insider reacts

Kate Middleton's passion for Tennis

Princess Kate is an avid follower of the sport, she's attended Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince Willam back in 2011. Queen Elizabeth named her the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, helping her take her passion for the sport to a whole new level.

The position of patron is highly esteemed, and it had been held by Queen Elizabeth since 1952, with its fair share of accompanying privileges!

Assuming the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate now adorns a distinctive bow pin in the club's official colors of dark green and purple. This pin serves as a symbolic representation of her esteemed status within the club.

Additionally, Kate has the esteemed privilege of presenting trophies to the victors of the championships, a duty she'll be taking up this year as well.

In the royal box accompanying Kate Middleton, were former campions of the tournement Billie Jean King, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli, and Conchita Martinez alongside stars from the entertainment industry like Priyanka Chopra, Maggie Smith, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton becoming the Royal family’s fresh face with new traditions? Here's what we know