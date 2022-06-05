Kate Middleton bakes cakes with kids George, Charlotte & Louis for Platinum Jubilee street party

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been managing the duties of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations amazingly well and while the couple has made stunning appearances at all the events so far, the Duchess of Cambridge recently gave a rare peek into their home as she shared photos of herself and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the trio took on a baking adventure.

Sharing photos on the Instagram account of the Cambridges, the caption read, "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today!" The reel shared on the account showcased a montage of sweet photos of George, Charlotte and Louis who were seen helping out their mom Kate Middleton to bake some cakes. In one of the pictures, the three children were seen beaming with joy as they looked at the cakes they had made, while proud mum Kate also smiled.

It looks like Kate and William's kids have been enjoying their time amid Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations and recently also made an appearance with their parents in Wales. Prince Louis became the internet's favourite meme last week after the three-year-old was captured giving a variety of emotions as he stood beside grandmother Queen Elizabeth during the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday and were spread across a four-day celebration consisting of several events. On Saturday, the Buckingham Palace was lit up with a million lights as several artists performed to honour the queen.

