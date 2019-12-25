Kate Middleton clicks a heartwarming Christmas 2019 photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte & Louis

Kate Middleton turns photographer for her family yet again. This time around, the Duchess of Cambridge captures a candid moment featuring her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and shared it on Christmas.

Can someone help us get up for we've fallen head over heels in love with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children. As a yearly tradition, the royal family shares an adorable family picture. Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a picture with their son Archie Harrison and wished the world for Christmas. Queen Elizabeth II also shared an eyebrow-raising photo that featured photo frames of all her family members except Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now, Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their Christmas 2019 photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the Kensington Palace account on Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of the family. The picture was taken by Kate and it featured William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The social media platform revealed that the photo was taken earlier this year when the family paid a visit to Norfolk. The black and white picture sees William showering Loius with kisses while Charlotte and George pose for the camera.

"This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year," read the caption.

Check out the photo:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas 2019 photo comes after a photo of the family of five leaked online. The photo was apparently supposed to be released on the occasion of Christmas. Check it out here: Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2019 Christmas card is out and Prince Louis is all grown up

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are spending Christmas in Canada. The couple is ringing in the annual Holidays with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More