Kate Middleton confesses her Christmas day outfit wasn't the best choice; Find Out Why

The royal family kept up with the annual tradition of walking to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on the morning of 25 December.

Kate Middleton has been making more news than ever but this latest piece of gup comes as a surprise. Turns out, the Duchess of Cambridge has some regrets. Well, not of the year gone by but with the outfit she wore on Christmas Day in Sandringham along with Prince William, her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and other members of the royal family.

Alongside husband Prince William, Kate looked picture perfect in a heavy grey coat.The Duchess, however, admitted that she should have opted for something lighter given the weather. Like every year, keen royal watchers and fans gather in Sandringham to greet the Queen as well as her family along the road. The royals also interact with them. During one such interaction, a royal fan, who greeted the Duchess and Princess Charlotte, spoke about what happened.

Speaking to Metro UK, the fan revealed, "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this.’” About her experience of interacting with them, the fan added, "I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake; it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute, but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public (than the press)," the fan revealed.

