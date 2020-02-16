Kate Middleton confesses it was 'terrifying' to introduce her kids to the world right after their birth

Kate was quizzed by host Giovanna Fletcher what it was like to stand in front of the crowds with a newborn baby in her arms. Read on to know what the Duchess had to say.

Kate Middleton is opening up about her experience as a new mother. In a major revelation, the Duchess of Cambridge also admitted that introducing her three kids to the world has been nothing short of 'terrifying'. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate was quizzed by host Giovanna Fletcher what it was like to stand in front of the crowds with a newborn baby in her arms. For the unversed, as per royal protocol, the family must pose for pictures outside the exclusive wing at St Mary's Hospital, London, after welcoming their newborn. Princess Diana chose the Lindo Wing and Kate Middleton also followed suit.

Speaking about Prince George's birth in 2013, Fletcher asked Kate, "What was it like knowing that there were so many people outside after you've given birth and you're in your little cocoon with your new family?'" The Duchess confessed, "Slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie. Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important."

However, Kate added that it was not the easiest task. "But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions." The Royal Family has been using the Lindo Wing since 1977. However, Meghan Markle reportedly opted for home birth and even introduced son Archie almost two days after his birth.

Read More