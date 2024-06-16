Kate Middleton Cutely Fixes Princess Charlotte's Hair During Trooping Of The Color Ceremony; WATCH Here

Kate Middleton arrives at the Trooping of the Color ceremony in a carriage along with her three children. While Princesscess is undergoing her cancer treatment, she made her first public appearance in six months. During the ceremony, Princesscess was seen adorably fixing Princess Charlotte’s hair as the sibling were having their moment.

The behind-the-scenes video of the Trooping of the Color ceremony was released by Kensington Palace's official royal Instagram account. In the video that the sources shared, the family could be seen heading to the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte scolding Prince Louis as he dances on Buckingham Palace’s balcony

While Trooping of the Color marked Princess Kate’s return, the royal fans also got to watch a fun banter between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, who was not happy with her brother’s casual ways at the ceremony. Before the Trooping ceremony began, Louis had his own fun dancing, which did not sit well with his sister. As Charlotte saw her younger brother showing off his moves, she gave a hearing to Prince Louis.

The three children of Kate Middleton and Prince William had their own moments at the event. Prince Louis also adorably waved at the guards and the photographers from his carriage before leaving for Buckingham Palace. The trio were seen playing with the curtain cords and yawning unfiltered while standing on the balcony with their mother.

Advertisement

The youngest prince of the three made funny faces at the cameras during the family gathering for the flypast. Over the years, Prince Louis has been known to entertain his subjects by either screaming or making faces at them.

ALSO READ: Was Kate Middleton Accompanied By Her Kids At Trooping The Colour Event? Here's What We Know

Kate Middleton’s attendance at Trooping of the Color ceremony

After being away from the public eye for six months, the Princess of Wales made an appearance at the Trooping ceremony to celebrate King Charles. Ahead of her presence at the event, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a post stating that while she looks forward to spending the weekend with her family, she is not “out of the woods yet.”

Middleton made her cancer diagnosis public on March 22 via a video message. The Princess shared that she would want privacy for herself and her family, especially her three kids.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Attends Trooping The Color Ceremony, Marking Her First Public Appearance In 6 Months Since Cancer Announcement