Kate Middleton devastated by the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton reportedly devastated as brothers Prince William and Harry are at crossroads. The brothers communicating but "conversations are stilted and difficult."
The revelations that came forward with courtesy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family has left Kate Middleton upset. The excerpts from the book claimed the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex weren't on great terms with several incidents of Kate being cold made the headlines. While the Duchess is yet to react publically about the claims, royals author Andrew Morton said the recent developments have impacted Kate. 

Speaking with New Idea, the writer of Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words said that though the mother-of-three has a brave face put on, she is devasted. "There’s no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her. As a loyal wife, Kate has definitely sided with her husband. No question of it. She’s his loyal wife and will always be his loyal wife. That’s a given. There’s spilt blood on both sides. It’s very sad they didn’t get on particularly well but that was compounded by the growing rift," he said. 

The author added that the royal family members are aware Harry and William have separated. He added it's a "very sad situation." But Andrew is hopeful that the family will recover from this scar. “They will survive this. This isn’t going to be the first time there is some kind of kerfuffle," he said. 

Royalty Suited author also chipped in to say that the new biography will do little to heal the siblings' relationship. "I’m told that the pair are speaking at the moment, but the conversations are stilted and difficult," he said. 

Credits :New IdeaGetty Images

