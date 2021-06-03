Kate Middleton doing her best to end royal feud; Told pals ‘it wasn’t too late pull the Sussexes back in’

Kate Middleton reportedly was hoping and believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be brought back into the royal family before their explosive Oprah interview.

While the royal family has been pretty critical of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duchess Kate Middelton apparently believes that the duo could still be brought back! According to recent reports via Stella magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to her friends about the situation and told them that it wasn’t too late to “pull Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in.” The insider who spoke to the British tabloid also noted that this alleged conversation took place before the couple made several shocking claims about her and the rest of the royal family in their chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The insider further added that Kate and Queen Elizabeth are on the same page with their approach, they both believe that the Sussexes are "much-loved members of the royal family", and previously hoped they might make a return. Royal expert and Stella’s journalist Camilla Tominey also weighed in and said: "I have been reliably informed she was even telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to ‘pull them back in."

However, things changed after the couple spoke to Oprah and detailed their reasons behind leaving the royal family. If you didn’t know, the duo claimed that a member of the family asked questions about Archie's skin tone and even described William as "trapped". According to Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, the Duchess is a “brilliant arbiter and peacemaker” and is doing her best to end the feud.

