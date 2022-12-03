Kate Middleton dons Princess Diana's emerald choker with Prince William at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, were spotted in Boston at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday, December 2. The glamorous awards ceremony was meant to recognize environmental heroes. Kate Middleton was seen wearing a striking green designer gown which she paired with a matching emerald and diamond choker previously seen on Princess Diana.

Since the event’s theme was earth-friendly, guests were specifically asked not to purchase new outfits for the evening. Keeping up with the rules of sustainable fashion, Kate Middleton stepped out in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London. The stunning gown was rented from HURR, which is a famous rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. Kate paired her look with a royal rewear accessory: the iconic emerald and diamond choker passed onto her from Princess Diana’s noteworthy jewelry collection. She paired the choker with a stunning pair of halo emerald-diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

Princess Diana wore the SAME choker as a headband in 1985

The iconic royal accessory, the emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding. The stunning piece of jewelry was famously noticed in 1985 when Princess Diana wore it as a headband during her Australia tour alongside Prince Charles. The royal biographer Kitty Kelley revealed, although the necklace was meant to be born as a choker, Princess Diana liked how it looked across her forehead.

The ROYAL history of the emerald choker

Historically, the royal emerald choker was given to Queen Mary by the Ladies of India in 1911 and was then passed onto Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth right after her royal wedding to Prince Charles. In fact, both Prince William and Prince Harry have inherited numerous royal pieces from their mother's iconic jewelry collection, which they passed on to their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively.