Kate Middleton exhausted & trapped with workload post Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's exit from royal duties

As per the latest reports, Kate Middleton is quite exhausted with the larger amount of workload post Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from their royal duties. Read on for further details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked everyone with their sudden decision to retire from their royal duties a few months back. While the two of them are living a peaceful life away from all the hustle, there is someone else who has been bearing the brunt of larger workload and she is none other than the Duchess or Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton. As per the latest reports, she is furious about the same and if feeling trapped and exhausted too.

This has been revealed by a friend of the Duchess who also states that the latter has been working as a CEO without any benefit of boundaries or holidays. Needless to say, the Coronavirus pandemic has also hampered her normal life and she has taken the responsibility of the same by keeping in mind the fact that her credo is ‘duty.’ And the shocking part here is that Kate has been facing these issues even before the pandemic.

If media reports are to be believed, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken numerous royal engagements in a single month. In the midst of all this, the only relief that Kate probably gets is with her children whom she and Prince William have decided to keep together during the Coronavirus crisis that has hit almost every part of the world. Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple is currently residing in California at a luxurious residence owned by Tyler Perry.

(ALSO READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton win hearts as they join nursing home residents to play virtual Bingo; WATCH)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×