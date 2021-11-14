Kate Middleton fills in for Queen Elizabeth, takes centre position on balcony at the Remembrance day service

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge filled in for Queen Elizabeth and took the centre stage as she watched the Remembrance Sunday service in London alongside Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate looked over Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward who laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

Earlier in the day, the palace announced that the queen would regretfully skip the event after she sprained her back and was unable to attend the Sunday service. In previous years, the Queen had stood on the balcony at the centre of Kate and Camilla and has only missed the event 6 times in her reign of 69 years.

This engagement would have marked her first since her recent health scare and spending a night in the hospital. The official statement from Buckingham palace said: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service. As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

Also read: Prince William & Kate Middleton gearing up to bring a 'modern' transformation to the monarchy: Report