Kate Middleton gets candid about her parenting style, Says it's all about 'a happy home, safe environment'

Kate Middleton is an inspiration to many, especially in how she's a caring mother to her three adorable children with Prince William - Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1). While The Royal Family rarely gives interviews, in a recent conversation with Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, The Duchess of Cambridge got candid about her parenting style, in a bid to promote her new initiative, the Five Big Questions survey, which is heavily focused on early childhood development.

When asked to share an aspect from her own childhood which she hopes to pass on her children, Kate revealed, "One is quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you,". Furthermore, Middleton recalled her own childhood and how her amazing grandmother would devote a lot of time to them playing, gardening and cooking. Kate confessed that she tries to incorporate the experiences that her Granny gave her into the experiences she gives to her own children.

"There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations," the 38-year-old mother shared and added, "It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I've got to cook' and ‘I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple."

