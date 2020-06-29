  1. Home
Kate Middleton gets her hands muddy as she plants sensory garden at children’s hospice

Kate Middleton plants a sensory garden at a children’s hospice as a part of a fundraiser for disabled kids.
Kate Middleton gets her hands muddy as she plants sensory garden at children’s hospiceKate Middleton gets her hands muddy as she plants sensory garden at children’s hospice
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently joined families from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) in Norfolk and planted a sensory garden at the Nook Center for a charity. The 38-year-old Duchess arrived with plants that she personally picked out at the Fakenham Garden Centre and teamed up with a volunteer gardener, staff at the facility and two families to "to help create a space that would provide enjoyment for children and families, using sensory plants such as lavender, bay, and rosemary," Kensington Palace revealed.

The hospice sensory areas set up by EACH, provides tools and other mediums of communication to relax children who are unable to speak. The Duchess of Cambridge has been contributing in order to support families and their children for long. Kate Middleton has been a part of EACH ever since 2012. The Children’s Hospice Week was meant to be a fundraiser for children’s hospices in the U.K. Kate Middleton participated in the same and dirtied her hands in the mud, planting a sensory garden for the kids.

She wrote an open letter to the hospice staff and to the families that need their services. "The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe-inspiring. I’d also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life-limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all," Kate Middleton's letter read.

