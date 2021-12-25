Kate Middleton gives a sneak peek of her first public piano performance at Christmas carol concert; Watch

Kate Middleton may surprise fans with her first-ever public piano performance on Christmas Eve. Kate, 39, is seen seated at a piano in Westminster Abbey and starts to perform a song in a new video posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account on Friday morning.

Checkout the video here:

The clip, shared across the Duke and Duchess’ social media channels, was captioned: “Tonight. ITV. 7.30pm. #TogetherAtChristmas.” According to the BBC, the Duchess of Cambridge has a long history with the instrument, having started taking piano lessons when she was a child. However, Kate helped prepare Westminster Abbey (where she and Prince William married in 2011!) for the Christmas ceremony by adorning the tree, which was given by Queen Elizabeth from Windsor Great Park, and relocating wreaths from the Royal Horticultural Society – all while dressed in a festive cardigan.

According to PEOPLE, unsung heroes from throughout the United Kingdom attended the Together At Christmas carol service, which will be aired across the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve, in celebration of their amazing efforts to protect and care for those around them. The TV programme will include the world-famous Westminster Abbey choir, as well as music performers Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding, and Tom Walker, who will perform his Christmas song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

During the event, the Duke of Cambridge, as well as other notable people such as Kim Daybell, a British paralympian and junior doctor, actor Tom Felton, and TV presenter Kate Garraway, all delivered readings.

