Kate Middleton has already met Pippa Middleton's daughter Rose; Is 'overjoyed for her sister' & James Matthews

Kate Middleton is, undoubtedly, the big "royal" sister we wish we had by our side! The Duchess of Cambridge wasted absolutely no time in meeting sibling Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' newest bundle of joy and her niece, a baby girl named Rose. According to US Weekly, a source revealed that the 40-year-old royal family member has "already met the baby," and thinks the little one is "just gorgeous."

Furthermore, Duchess Kate is "overjoyed for her sister" and brother-in-law for welcoming their third child. For the unversed, Pippa and James already have a son Arthur, 3, and a daughter Grace, 16 months. It was on July 11, when reports revealed that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews had welcomed baby Rose. Middleton and Mathews have been married since May 2017. On the other hand, Kate Middleton has three children with her husband Prince William - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

As for how Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are doing post becoming parents of three, the insider disclosed to US Weekly, "Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose. She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three."

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple! We can only imagine what the royal family playdates will be like!

Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton was the talk of the town at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June, where she flaunted her growing baby bump in a green full-sleeved dress.

