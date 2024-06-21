Kate Middleton Has 'Fears' And 'Worries' Just Like Anyone Battling Cancer; Former Palace Press Secretary Reveals

Kate Middleton is going through a difficult time, as earlier this year, she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on social media. Middleton recently made her first public appearance alongside her kids and husband, Prince William, at the Trooping the Colour event, months after she gave her health update.

Now, a former palace press secretary recently revealed that the Princess of Wales is experiencing the same emotions, worries, and fears that anyone else would in her situation after Middleton admitted in an Instagram post that she has both "good days" and "bad days" amid her cancer battle. Read on for further details.

Former palace press secretary reveals Kate Middleton experiencing 'fears' amid her cancer treatment

Since Kate Middleton's latest appearance in the spotlight, royal fans have been speculating if they could see her attending more events in the coming months as she continues to receive preventative chemotherapy treatment.

A former palace press secretary recently told People magazine for this week's cover story that the princess is experiencing fears amid her cancer treatment, noting that Middleton might be the Princess of Wales; however, she is also a "mother and wife" who is experiencing the same emotions, "worries, and fears" that anyone else would feel in her situation.

Middleton showed great strength during her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony as she appeared in the spotlight almost six months after the news of her cancer diagnosis.

The outlet reports that a source close to the royal family mentions that the treatment is "punishing" and is "different for different people," noting that the side effects of it can be "unforgiving." People close to the princess told the outlet that she finds comfort in her daily routines with her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Middleton on challenges of cancer treatment

Kate Middleton announced in March of this year that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and as she now continues to battle with it, Middleton recently gave royal fans an update on her health in a touching Instagram post.

She candidly expressed her thoughts in the post, revealing that while she is making "good progress," anyone going through chemotherapy will know that there are both "good and bad days." Middleton further remarked that her treatment is "ongoing" and explained that it will be for a "few more months."

She even expressed gratitude for people who had supported her in the past few months and those who have shared their stories with her, noting that she's learning "how to be patient, especially with uncertainty." Kate Middleton mentioned she's allowing herself to take the "much-needed" time to recover and heal.