Here's how Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II on her 40th birthday; PICS

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has turned 40 years old today. To mark her birthday, the official 'Duke and Duchess of Cambridge' account on different social media platforms released some stunning portraits of Middleton and eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice how she paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II through her styling.

As her official social media profile released the portraits, it can be seen that Middleton is donning some dazzling earrings, and they belong to none other than her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and her great grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II. In the first portrait, the Duchess is wearing a gorgeous white tulle gown with unique bows on her sleeves. The photo, which has been taken in monochromatic shades look quite regal, to say the least. Fans in the comments section went gaga over the Duchess' look as they called her "the future Queen" and "stunning as always."

In the same photo, Middleton can be seen wearing Princess Diana's diamond and pearl drop earrings which the late Princess wore in many events and occasions. Not only that, but the Duchess also flaunted her 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire engagement ring which too belonged to Princess Diana once. The incredible piece of jewellery boasts 14 diamonds and is set in 18K white gold.

In the next photo, the Duchess impressed everyone in a one-shoulder red gown and had it paired with diamond earrings that belong to Queen Elizabeth II. The photo shows a smiling Duchess and fans have been penning appreciation messages for her as she released the beautiful portraits. "Our beautiful future Queen! Stunning photos," one fan wrote. Another fan said, "Happy 40th hope you have a great day."

