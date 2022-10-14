Kate Middleton hoping to reunite William and Harry, mend relationship with Meghan during US visit?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to travel to Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on December 2. This marks William and Kate's first trip to the US since 2014. Reports have stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York around the same time.

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to play peacemaker again as reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is looking forward to the upcoming US trip with Prince William and considers it a good chance to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The foursome recently posed together for the first time after 2020 at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Kate wants to 'extend an olive branch' to Meghan

According to Us Weekly, a source informs that Middleton is planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and "heal the rift." The newly appointed Princess of Wales believes it’s something that Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth II "would’ve wanted" for Harry and William to sort out their differences. Middleton is also reportedly hoping to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex had previously spoken about Middleton on the Oprah Winfrey interview where she revealed how days before the wedding, Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses and it hurt Meghan's feelings and made her cry. Markle further also noted that Kate later apologised to her and

The source further also added that "[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash." As for their recent UK reunion, ever since their royal exit and move to the US, for the first time since 2020, the "Fab Four" were seen together for a walkabout around Windsor Castle as they met mourners standing outside during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two couples also arrived in the same car outside the castle that was driven by Prince William whereas Harry and Meghan sat in the back seat.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Kate Middleton and kids, Harry and Meghan arrive at Westminster Abbey