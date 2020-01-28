Kate Middleton indulges in her favourite hobby photography as she teaches kids at children's hospital

The mum of three looked picture perfect as she attended the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Kate Middleton is making sure she does not lose sight of what she loves while the royal engagements keep her busy. The Duchess of Cambridge recently combined her love for photography and children during a special royal outing on Tuesday. The mum of three looked picture perfect as she attended the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. The aim of Kate's visit was to witness how arts support children’s health, well-being and happiness.

As part of her visit, the Duchess spent time with children as they participated in activities such as illustration and 3D set design. Not just that, Kate also dished an advice or two about photography as the children used an instant camera to click some photos. Recently, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, Kate also photographed two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.

Take a look at Kate Middleton's pictures below:

The December 2019 Christmas family card which featured Prince William and their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was also clicked by Kate Middleton. According to People, Kate had also joined a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression.

Amid the royal family drama, William and Kate have put forth a united front and seemed calm. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple are currently in Canada with their son Archie after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

