Kate Middleton Is Going to Be Spoiled 'Rotten' By Prince William On Her 43rd Birthday; Expert Explains
Prince Willaim is set to make Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday “memorable” according to royal experts. The future King and their three children will likely use the day as an excuse to spoil her rotten!
After a difficult year, particularly for Kate Middleton, her husband, Prince William, is planning a “memorable” celebration for her 43rd birthday on January 9. Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the Princess of Wales’s birthday this year is going to be “memorable in so many ways” and will mark the start of a new and hopefully happy year.
Speaking about what the future King has in store for his wife’s birthday, Bond revealed that it will be an excuse for him and their children “to spoil her rotten.” Even though the birthday falls on a school day, it won’t hinder their celebration.
"I imagine they will shower her with gifts – perhaps some pampering products like luxurious bath oils and scented candles,” the royal expert said. She added that William could gift her silk pajamas or cashmere jumpers that will be soft on her skin after treatment.
Since Kate herself admitted to Mary Berry that William is good at making breakfasts, the royal expert suggested that he could arrange a breakfast tray with a rose to arrive early for the Princess.
William also made a rare declaration of his love for his wife with a sweet post on the couple’s official Instagram account, which featured an unseen black-and-white portrait of Middleton.