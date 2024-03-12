Kate Middleton Issues Apology For 'Confusion' Over Family Photo, Admits To Experimenting With Editing

The Princess of Wales has been back in the news! It is not because of her absence from an event but because of an image. Kate Middleton posted a picture of her three children, Princess Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, which went viral over social media.

It was only later found that the post was tampered with. What happened in the image? Did Kate Middleton issue an apology? Find out.

Did Kate Middleton issue an apology over her family photograph?

Yes. After the picture went viral on March 10, 2024, many news agencies, including the Associated Press, claimed that it had been edited. The 42-year-old apologized for this act and agreed that she had “edited” the picture, as media outlets revealed.

On March 11, 2024, nearly 24 hours after the incident, the Princess of Wales revealed how she was “sorry” for “any confusion” over the picture her husband, Prince William, took. She posted it on March 10, 2024, to mark Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Kate made a post on X on Monday, saying, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

Why did Kate Middleton apologize to everyone?

Kate Middleton posted this picture with her three children. She claims it was taken by her husband, Prince William. However, as soon as the picture hit the internet, big agencies like the Associated Press and Thomson Reuters pulled it away, stating that the picture was manipulated.

A source revealed to People that “minor adjustments” were made to the “amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales,” as Kate stated to the source. The source also adds that they wanted to put out an informal picture of the family together and spend a nice Mother’s Day.

While some media outlets and journalists say that Princess Charlotte’s left hand and its positioning are the problem, others say that the alignment of the pattern on Prince Louis’ shoulder and the jagged white line in the background near his knee are the areas tampered with. While we do not know what exactly happened in the picture, Kate’s apology is the only thing helping us unravel things better.

