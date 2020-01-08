Kate Middleton kicks off 38th birthday celebrations with Prince William and her close friends; Details Inside

The mum of three will be turning 38 this year and as per earlier reports Prince William has planned a 'big' surprise for his wife.

Kate Middleton will complete one year round the sun on 9 January and pre-birthday celebrations for the Duchess has already kicked off. The mum-of-three will be turning 38 this year and as per earlier reports Prince William has planned a 'big' surprise for his wife. According to a latest report in People, Kate began her birthday celebrations by inviting her close family and friends at Amner Hall. She later also joined Queen Elizabeth in church in Sandringham. The pre-birthday festivities included Prince George's teacher Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe and Rose Hanbury.

The birthday event was held in the couple's country home in Norfolk as they hosted their friends for the weekend. William and Kate also organised scores of activities including a round or two of shooting. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were snapped together after the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Sandringham estate. While William looked dapper in a suit, Kate sported a long and chic coat along with a purple hat. According to an earlier report in Life & Style, William has planned a mini-getaway for Middleton’s 38th birthday. Kate is likely to be whisked away by her husband along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speculation is rife that the family of five may head to Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is reportedly a favourite among the kids. The surprise might be a huge one as the couple are likely to stay in a USD 15 million, seven-bedroom mansion with an infinity pool, private chef, screening room, gym and tennis court.

Read More