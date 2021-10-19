Kate Middleton launches Taking Action on Addiction initiative with a powerful speech on mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, launches Forward Trust’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign with a powerful speech on mental health conditions and its causes. The launch of the campaign also coincides with Addiction Awareness Week which runs from October 18 to 24.

For the unversed, Middleton was announced as one of the patrons for Forward Trust in June 2021, before which, the organization had merged with Action on Addiction. In her keynote speech, the Duchess of Cambridge discussed addiction and how instead of shaming addicts for their choices, people “uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes.” “The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognizing what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it,” the Cambridge royal said.

Take a look at Kate Middleton’s Twitter post:

Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict, but it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune.#TakingActiononAddiction @ForwardTrust pic.twitter.com/CkTf4mjrAQ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2021

The Duchess shares her take on showering addicts with “compassion and empathy.” She asks others to “value and prioritize” support and help those who are “suffering” due to mental health. Middleton acknowledged the destructive effect of the pandemic, stating that “addiction rates” have increased during the tough times amid lockdown. “We know that over one and a half million people across the U.K. who did not have substance misuse prior to lockdown, may now be experiencing problems associated with increased alcohol consumption,” she revealed.

Middleton also had a brief meeting with British TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known as Ant and Dec. She discussed addiction and related issues with the duo and other supporters of the initiative.

