Kate Middleton makes a surprising comment on baby no 4 plans; Reveals Prince William's 'worried' reaction

Kate Middleton has babies on the brain and the Duchess of Cambridge isn't shying away from admitting that. During the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark on Tuesday, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen as she interacted with them and also admitted that being around babies makes her "broody."

Kate, who is a mom of three including Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, has been working extensively on the cause of early childhood development as a part of her royal work and for the same is often seen interacting with parents and babies. During her recent Denmark event for the same, the Duchess of Cambridge touched on fourth baby plans as well.

Speaking about how she's very broody, Kate opened up about talking to Prince William about having another baby and said, "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one'", via People.

Middleton's revelation about Prince William's reaction to fourth baby plans comes nearly a month after a video went viral from the royal couple's visit to Lancashire where he joked "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" after Kate held a baby girl during the photocall which led onlookers to go "aww."

In the past too, Kate has admitted that while she has felt broody, Prince William doesn't want any more kids. As for the Duchess of Cambridge's latest Denmark visit, she met with world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.

