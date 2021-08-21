Kate Middleton to no longer receive THIS royal honour on her birthday due to COVID 19 restrictions

Kate Middleton might be a senior royal who misses out on an important birthday tradition amid the pandemic when she celebrates her 40th birthday in January next year. The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly not be honoured by ringing the bells at Westminster Abbey which are rung to mark the birthdays of the senior-most royals of Britain.

According to Metro, the Cambridge royal has not yet disclosed her plans of celebrating her 40th birthday, however, for her 39th birthday, the Cambridges had to spend the day in a private manner at their home in Norfolk where Prince William also hosted a tea party to honour Kate. This year, as Metro reports, the Duchess might even miss out on the traditional chimes of Westminster Abbey due to cost cuts amid the pandemic, as the bells have not been rung at the Abbey since April 2020.

Among the royals who are honoured with this tradition, all the Cambridges, along with Camila Parker Bowles might not be included henceforth, and the bells will reportedly only ring for the Prince of Wales and the Queen. Other royals including Princess Royal Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, or their children will not be honoured with this birthday tradition, reports Hello magazine, via Mirror.

According to a Westminster representative who spoke to Hello magazine, via Metro, the Abbey bells might not be rung for birthdays amid “financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The representative has also noted that they reached the decision to exclude some members of the royal family by consulting the Buckingham Palace.

While Meghan Markle has recently celebrated her 40th birthday being surrounded by her closest friends and family, fans are definitely looking forward to how Kate Middleton celebrates her landmark birthday next year.

