Kate Middleton officially takes over TWO roles previously held by Prince Harry; Becomes Royal Rugby Patron

Kate Middleton has officially taken over two patronages that were previously under Prince Harry's royal duties. Replacing the Duke of Sussex it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement that the Duchess of Cambridge will be the new patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to give up their patronages after their decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020. Before stepping down, Prince Harry had been the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since 2016.

As reported by Hello magazine, the statement released by Buckingham Palace stated, "These new patronages, which have been given to The Duchess by Her Majesty The Queen, closely align with Her Royal Highness' longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide, both within our communities and on an individual level."

It has been well-known that the Duchess of Cambridge is a sports enthusiast. Kate is also a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association. It was previously hinted in August last year that Middleton could be taking over Prince Harry's roles. An insider had informed The Sun, that considering the Duchess of Cambridge's commitment in handling her royal duties, she would be the "perfect choice."

After taking on the new role as the patron of the game, it has been reported that Kate will now visit Twickenham Stadium which is the home of England Rugby, on Wednesday. Her visit will consist of a meet with England players, coaches and referees and joining a training session.

