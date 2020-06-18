Kate Middleton opens up about 'difficult' lockdown days, says it's important to know it 'won't last forever'

Kate Middleton touched upon the topic of mental health and urged students and teachers to communicate with close family members or friends.

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a state of uncertainty. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, recently opened up about the same while speaking to a bunch of students during a special school assembly via video call. Kate touched upon the topic of mental health and urged students and teachers to communicate with close family members or friends if they have been feeling frustrated. The Duchess spoke to the students from her home in Norfolk.

Speaking to the youngsters, Kate said, "We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset."

She added, "Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It's been a really difficult time for us all. But it's important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won't last forever."

Kate's address was also an interactive session as she spoke to parents of students who are serving on the frontlines. Kate also said, that while being kind to others, you also need to be kind yourself. "As we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favourite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing. Thank you for inviting me to speak to you today. Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need."

