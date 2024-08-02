Kate Middleton Opens Up On Refusing Princess Of Wales Title Initially To Avoid Comparisons With Princess Diana; DEETS Inside

Kate Middleton has been making headlines ever since she married the Prince of Wales, Prince William. Not only did the princess marry into the royal family, but she has also been loaded with the responsibility of mixing well with family members and the public.

In Robert Jobson’s new book about Middleton, an excerpt that caught the eyes of the readers was the reason why the Duchess of Cornwell was hesitant to accept the title of Princess of Wales. In his book about the Future Queen, Jobson revealed that Middleton wanted to keep the “stressful comparison” with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was closely associated with the title.

In his book, the British journalist mentioned that Middleton was initially a bit baffled about the title, as it belonged to the “people’s princess.” Lady Diana held on to the title of Princess of Wales until 1997 when she passed away in a car crash that took place in Paris.

The author, in an excerpt from his book, wrote, "She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right.”

It further read, "Kate found all such talk stressful. Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing—when the time came—to be known as HRH Princess of Wales.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton To Avoid Public Outing For Rest Of Year Amid Cancer Battle? Here's What Sources Say

Meanwhile, after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, the former Prince of Wales, Charles, was exceeded to the throne, and his eldest son, Prince William, was handed over the badge of the Wales’.

Advertisement

In his text, Jobson revealed that Middleton, keeping her doubts aside, "accepted her promotion with good grace, out of respect for her husband and the King. Enough time had passed to make the title more palatable, and Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities.”

Lady Diana Spencer became the Princess of Wales after she married Prince Charles in 1981. The former royal couple’s union had been the talk of the town for the longest time, as it involved various aspects, which led to the duo taking a divorce from each other in 1996.

King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 and technically succeeded her as Princess of Wales. However, Camilla opted to be addressed as Duchess of Cornwell instead due to past incidents involving Princess Diana.

ALSO READ: Princess Diana Once Used A Necklace As Headband; REVEALS The Hairdresser