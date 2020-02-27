Kate Middleton packs a punch and fakes a run during a SportsAid event in London; See ADORABLE Photos

Kate Middleton stepped out of her dressed and heels to don a sporty ensemble for a SportsAid event in London. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen trying her hand on taekwondo and participating in a race.

While royal fans cannot get enough tea on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal controversy, they were recently treated to some adorable pictures of Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has been out and about lately and she was recently seen at a SportsAid event in London. The royal family member was in a sporty spirit as she joined a few other athletes at the Olympic Park in Stratford. Kate looked prepared for her sporty day as she slipped into a pair of teal Zara culottes.

The Duchess decided to pair the culottes with a green ribbed jumper. She ditched her statement heels for a pair of trainers. At the event, Kate was seen trying her hand at taekwondo. Apart from packing in a punch, Kate also took to the running track to race Team GB star Jessica Ennis-Hill. Judging by the photos, Kate had a ball during the royal engagement.

Daily Mail reports Kate met parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes to understand the challenges they face. She also attended a panel discussion featuring the athletes, parents and guardians. Kate also took the podium to deliver a speech where she applauded SportsAid's work.

"For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents. And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is," she said.

