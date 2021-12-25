Kate Middleton performs at Christmas carol concert, leaves viewers speechless with her piano performance

Kate Middleton struck all the right notes during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas broadcast, making a memorable presence. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Scottish artist Tom Walker onstage on Christmas Eve (December 24) to perform his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Check out her performance here:

During the episode, which aired on ITV and was hosted in The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey, Kate demonstrated her musical abilities by playing the piano while the 30-year-old artist sang and played the guitar. This was the 39-year-old royal's first public piano recital. Even though Kate has been modest about her piano talents, Tom took a minute to laud the Duchess. "Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said of their duet, as per E! News. "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

Meanwhile, Kate talked out on the importance of the Christmas special after their performance. "Together at Christmas brought together so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music," a message read on Instagram. "But above all, it was about celebrating the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times."

According to a royal insider, the Duchess of Cambridge came up with the idea for the performance herself. She learnt to play the piano as a youngster and has found "great comfort" in music during the pandemic. Then, in October, she went to a Forward Trust event and met Walker, 30, and saw him play "Leave a Light On," his song about the hardships of individuals suffering from addiction.

