The Duchess of Cambridge is ready for the pitch! In a new Instagram post by the Duke and Duchess's official account, Kate Middleton disclosed that she will be taking over Price Harry's royal duties. She will be stepping into her duty as a Royal Patron for the Rugby Football League and England Rugby. The post was a 30-second video of Kate and other players playing a game of passing the parcel with a Rugby ball.

In the video, the Duchess passes a rugby ball to different players ranging from a small girl to a bilateral amputee, seemingly an attempt at inclusivity. In the caption, Kate imparted a vote of thanks to the organizations and said, "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish."

The mother of three went on and added, "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!" In the video, Middleton happily passed the ball from one player to another and at one point was even seen amusingly spinning the ball on her finger.

Check out the video below:

The official announcement was issued by the Kensington Palace on Wednesday, i.e. February 2. This will be one of the very first of Prince Harry's patronages to be redistributed after the Duke and Duchess of Suxxes exited the royal family.

