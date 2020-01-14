Kate Middleton & Prince Charles' wife Camilla were absent from royal family's summit amid crisis; Here's Why

Kate Middleton, Prince Charles' wife Camila and Prince Philip were seemingly absent from the summit despite being senior members of the royal family.

The royal family summit on Monday garnered attention from world media as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Williams, Prince Harry and senior staff met to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell announcement. However, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles' wife Camila and Prince Philip were seemingly absent from the summit despite being senior members of the royal family. As per a report in People, the historic summit was only open and limited to the heads of each family. Basically, those born into the British royal family were in attendance.

That is why Kate, Camilla and Prince Philip were absent. When it comes to Meghan, the Duchess reportedly joined the meeting from Canada via call since the discussion revolved around her and Prince Harry. Before the summit could begin, Prince Philip could be seen being driven out of the Sandringham estate on Monday.

The royal summit reportedly went on for two and a half hours after which the Queen granted her consent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth stated, "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

We wonder what's in store for Harry and Meghan as they begin this transition.

