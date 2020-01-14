Kate Middleton & Prince Charles' wife Camilla were absent from royal family's summit amid crisis; Here's Why
The royal family summit on Monday garnered attention from world media as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Williams, Prince Harry and senior staff met to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell announcement. However, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles' wife Camila and Prince Philip were seemingly absent from the summit despite being senior members of the royal family. As per a report in People, the historic summit was only open and limited to the heads of each family. Basically, those born into the British royal family were in attendance.
That is why Kate, Camilla and Prince Philip were absent. When it comes to Meghan, the Duchess reportedly joined the meeting from Canada via call since the discussion revolved around her and Prince Harry. Before the summit could begin, Prince Philip could be seen being driven out of the Sandringham estate on Monday.
The royal summit reportedly went on for two and a half hours after which the Queen granted her consent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth stated, "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
We wonder what's in store for Harry and Meghan as they begin this transition.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
