Kate Middleton & Prince William to 'break away from tradition' and make big announcements over Christmas

A royal commentator has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may make a 'number of new announcements'. Read on to know more.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are surrounded by their loved ones ahead of the royal family's Christmas celebrations. While their eldest son Prince George was busy making Christmas puddings with his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth, William and Kate are expected to make a 'big announcement' over the Christmas period, according to a royal expert. The Daily Mail reported that royal commentator Omid Scobie has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may make a 'number of new announcements'.

Speaking on ABC's Heirpod podcast, Omid Scobie opened up about Kate and William's Christmas plans and what to expect in 2020. He said, "Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition. There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period."

He also added, that 2020 is likely to be a 'big' year for Duchess Kate. However, the details are under wrap. "Next year is a big one for Kate. She is going to be really focused on her early years development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now," Scobie said.

In terms of the new announcements, Scobie added that Prince William may announce new initiatives. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to go on multiple royal tours next year, reports had suggested earlier. As for Christmas, we will get to see William and Kate in Sandringham on the morning of 25 December along with Prince Charles, Camila -- Duchess of Cornwall and other royal family members excluding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Read More