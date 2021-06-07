Kate Middleton & Prince William congratulate Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the ‘arrival of baby Lili’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter and shared their happiness about the arrival of baby Lilibet. Scroll further to see the tweet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a family of four now with the arrival of their baby daughter ‘Lilibet Diana’. The news has spread joy across the royalty as a Spokeswoman from Buckingham Palace released the statement which said, “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their own Twitter account and expressed that they are “delighted” by the news of the arrival of the baby girl ‘Lili’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tweet read, “We are delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.” Lilibet Diana is yet to meet her cousin because her birth took place in Santa Barbara, California, where Prince Harry and Meghan now reside permanently. Lilibet has joined the young lines of royals that include Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Lilibet’s lovely name is a combination and tribute to both her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth and late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Take a look at the tweet:

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement post-Lilibet’s birth explaining the reason for the name, which read, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

