Kate Middleton & Prince William debut their YouTube channel; Duke jokingly warns Duchess to ‘be careful’

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made their debut on youtube with their first video, and announced the news with a cheeky message. See it below.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently announced some very big news! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed that they launched their very own YouTube channel, and even released their very first video on the portal already! The royal couple posted the video on all of their socials, directing fans to their brand new, official YouTube page to subscribe. “Better late than never – we’re now on YouTube,” the couple joked as they announced the news.

The video opens with the royal couple sitting in front of a camera. Prince William then turns to his wife and says, “You’ll have to be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming you,” to which Duchess Kate laughed and said, “I know!”

If you missed it, the duo recently celebrated their daughter Princess Charolette’s 6th birthday last week. While the Duchess of Cambridge had shared a new portrait of her adorable daughter, the Duke of Cambridge recently opened up about how the celebration was and got candid about how his little daughter enjoyed her birthday.

While making an appearance at Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm for a royal engagement, Prince William responded to one of the questions about his daughter's birthday celebration. As reported by Hello magazine, the Duke said, "She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over." Princess Charlotte's birthday celebrations were held at Norfolk country home and as per the Duke of Cambridge, it was "great fun."

Also Read: Prince Harry & Prince William not yet buried the hatchet; Prince Charles 'still fuming' over Oprah interview?

Share your comment ×