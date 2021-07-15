Kate Middleton & Prince William get cold shoulder from Meghan Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon

Fans were quick to catch Meghan Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving a cold shoulder to Kate Middleton and Prince William who allegedly mistreated Meghan.

Wimbledon game in the UK saw many stars over the weekend like Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton and Prince William, Jonas and many more. Now, reports are making rounds that Meghan Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra who stopped by to watch the tennis match over the weekend seemingly ignored William and Kate at the event.

The actress and singer could be seen sitting just a few rows behind the Cambridges as they took their seats at Saturday's Women's Singles Final and the footage from the games shows the 38-year-old Chopra showed her fiddling with her scarf and hair as the royals arrived at the court. Many people clapped as the Cambridges took their seats, but Chopra was among those who did not join in with the applause.

A few images from the event also showed PeeCee mingling with other VIPs and in some shots, the actress could be seen disengaged from the royal couple as she was pictured with her head turned and later sat with her back to them. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out and speculate that Priyanka was trying to snub Kate and Wills, possibly because of their relations with her BFF Meghan Markle.

One social media user tweeted: "The way Priyanka did not even look in their direction is enough for me." Another tweeted: "I'm actually in disbelief about such a lack of manners and upbringing. The Americans sitting in the vicinity to Kate and William did NOT clap nor acknowledge their entry.” While another wrote: "She totally ignored them. I would do the same if my friend was mistreated”, while one remarked: “I would ignore them as well."

If you didn’t know, Meghan Markle had previously detailed how the royal family did nothing to protect her and Prince Harry when she was struggling with her mental health.

