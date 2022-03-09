Kate Middleton & Prince William pay a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Queen Elizabeth is being praised by her family. Kate Middleton and Prince William joined forces to pay homage to the historic monarch, who is marking seven decades on the throne this year.

The royal couple praised her "inspiring" leadership and included seven photographs of the Queen on royal duty (one for each decade). They also included a personal picture of the Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, with some of their great-grandchildren. "Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people," the caption read.

Check out her post here:

However, the message from her son and grandson, as well as their offices, come as the Queen prepares for a summer of events to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee. As per PEOPLE, a number of festivities, ranging from a rock and pop festival at Buckingham Palace to a Thanksgiving ceremony and a colourful pageant in downtown London, are well under way.

Meanwhile, in other news, The Queen made her first in-person public appearance since recuperating from COVID-19 on Monday. She met with Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who described her as "insightful." The Queen was also in good enough health to recently visit with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — in the winter sunlight at Frogmore House, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. As per PEOPLE, she hopes to attend the traditional Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

