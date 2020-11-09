Kate Middleton & Prince William pay tribute at Remembrance Day; Palace denies Prince Harry’s special request

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Queen Elizabeth at the Remembrance Day Service in London in honour of those “who have sacrificed themselves.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the UK's decision to go into a second lockdown earlier this week, Kate Middleton commemorated Remembrance Day by appearing in person at the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. The Duchess of Cambridge joined her mother-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, on a balcony overlooking the monument, which honours military personnel who lost their lives in World War I and World War II.

For the occasion, Duchess Kate wore a custom black Alexander McQueen coat with shoulder detailing. She accessorized the chic look with a Philip Treacy hat and diamond and pearl drop earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II, per the Daily Mail. Camilla and Kate abided by current COVID-19 guidelines and kept their distance from one another at opposite ends of the balcony. Queen Elizabeth also watched the service from a balcony, with the monarch donning an all-black outfit for the important occasion.

During the socially distanced service, Prince William and Prince Charles laid wreaths at The Cenotaph honouring all military personnel who lost their lives during the war. According to The Sunday Times, Prince Harry requested to have a wreath of poppies laid at the memorial was turned down, marking the latest sign of his and wife Meghan Markle‘s estrangement from the royal family since stepping down from royal duties.

“The Duke of Sussex was refused permission for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf today,” the outlet reported, adding that he “was denied by courtiers on the grounds that he is no longer representing the monarchy.” “The Queen was not made aware of her grandson’s wish,” the report also read, adding that he is “understood to be deeply saddened by the decision.”

