Kate Middleton, Prince William REACT to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card was shared online earlier this week. Kate Middleton and Prince William's Twitter handle Kensington Palace reacted to adorable photos. Check it out below.

It is raining Christmas cards on social media. Twitter has been treated three Christmas cards from the royals alone. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set the ball rolling with their adorable Christmas card. Their Christmas photo, which comes all the way from Canada this year, sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ring in their first Christmas with their son Archie Harrison. The picture sees Archie reaching out to the camera while Meghan and Harry flash their contagious smiles.

The photo left everyone on the internet gushing, including Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter handle, Kensington Palace, did not take too long to hit the like option on Meghan and Harry's picture. We wonder if the Sussex Royals would return the favour by liking William and Kate's Christmas photo.

Earlier today, Kensington Palace shared a picture of William with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photo was taken by Kate earlier this year. The adorable monochrome photo sees William cuddling Louis while George and Charlotte flash their heartwarming smile for the camera. The picture shared on Instagram has already garnered more than a million likes. The photo was shared with the caption, "Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

Check out Meghan and Harry's Christmas card followed by Kate and William's Christmas wish below:

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

What do you think of both photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

