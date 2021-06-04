Kate Middleton & Prince William’s HIDDEN cottage in Scotland is straight out of a dream; Here’s what we know

Kate Middleton and Prince William own a charming Scottish cottage resembling Prince Charles’ in Scotland! Scroll down for details on their hidden home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William famously toured their alma mater in Scotland last week, where they first met as students at St. Andrews. While the place definitely holds significance to them, many didn’t know that the duo owns a small cottage on the Queen's Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. According to Express UK, William inherited the Tam-Na-Ghar cottage from his great-grandmother the late Queen Mother shortly before her death in 2002.

While the cottage is hidden away in the estate, public pictures of the home suggest that it resembles Prince Charles's Scottish cottage Birkhall where he spent the first lockdown with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall last year. The Queen also loves Scotland and usually reserves her summers to spend at the famous Balmoral estate with her family.

While the duo did not stop at the cottage on their recent trip, they did spend time there in the summer of 2019, the Cambridges stayed at Tam-Na-Ghar with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louise, three at the time.

As of now, the Cambridge family splits most of their time between two royal residences--Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, both of which were gifted to the couple by the Queen. During term time William and Kate and their three children live in a 20-room, four-storey private residence within Kensington Palace. The palace was built in 1605 initially and in 1689, King William III and Queen Mary bought the mansion for 20,000 pounds and commissioned Sir Christopher Wren to expand it.

