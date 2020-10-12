Kate Middleton & Prince William’s pregnancy announcement in 2012 went live against the Royal Family’s wishes?

Ahead of the birth of their first child--Prince George, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s pregnancy announcement in 2012 went live against the Royal Family’s original wishes, and it is claimed that Clarence House would have preferred to have waited longer.

According to recent reports via Express, the Royal Family apparently had no control over the pregnancy announcement of Kate Middleton and Prince William's first child, as the Duchess was hospitalised with hyperemesis gravidarum and acute nausea at the time. A palace source recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were forced to go public with the announcement after Kate spent a few days in King Edward VII Hospital in London ahead of Prince George’s birth.

In case you weren't aware, the pregnancy announcement from Cambridge royals came moments before the Duchess' stay in hospital was confirmed, with Clarence House adding that she would be in for "several days" before requiring a "period of rest". But royal expert Ingrid Seward, recently explained that the Royal Family would have preferred to have waited as Kate at the time was less than two-and-a-half months pregnant.

During an appearance at Good Morning America, Seward said: "Well they didn't want to let it out because she was still probably about the 10-week mark but they knew that once Kate was seen going into the hospital… that it was going to be out of their hands and then the media would have control of the announcement."

Looking back, reports from 2012 suggest that Kate and William were with her parents in Bucklebury when she began feeling the severe morning sickness symptoms. And a report by ABC explained that William "sprung into action and drove his wife along with their personal security team 50 miles in their Range Rover to the hospital where Kate was placed on an IV drip". It added: "The Royal Family was only notified of Kate's pregnancy mere hours before the rest of the world." Kate eventually gave birth to Prince George in 2013, before welcoming Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis to the Cambridge fold.

