Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duty to enjoy family time with George, Charlotte & Louis

As per reports, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen happily playing in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a break from their royal duties! The doting parents recently whisked away their adorable kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Kensington Palace to the country side to enjoy some quality family time. The couple have been busy since the demise of Prince Philip and made sure to take some time out from their busy schedules.

According to Hello!, George, Charlotte and Louis were seen happily playing in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate as they made the most of it on Sunday. Kate has been instrumental in revamping the adventure playground as it has been inspired by her Back to Nature garden from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

The playground now features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house. Kate has always kept the focus on nature and thus this revamped park is also an ode to her idea of kids immersing themselves in nature. The playground recently opened on 23 April and looks like Kate and William made sure to experience it first hand.

As per reports, the couple drove their kids almost three hours out of Kensington Palace to enjoy the Sandringham adventure playground. While they are based at Kensington Palace, the family often vacation at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Just earlier this month, their youngest child Prince Louis turned 3 and began nursery school.

